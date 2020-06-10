ANDERSON — The ongoing divide between the Madison County Council and county commissioners over attorney fees has reached a new level.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday denied the commissioners’ request for an additional appropriation of $171,515 to pay the costs of the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Council President Pete Heuer said an email from attorney Jonathan Hughes was received Sunday and shared with the remaining council members.
County Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said there was a breakdown of the legal fee charges which included $125,000 for general matters, $71,685 to defend the challenge to the redistricting of the commissioner districts and $26,653 for the lawsuit filed by Lehman’s Heating and Air Conditioning over the courthouse renovations.
After the meeting, in which the denial was approved unanimously, Heuer said the council will revisit the funding request at the July meeting.
Gaskill said Wednesday that there will be no meetings of the commissioners without legal counsel. The Madison County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet June 15.
“I have reached out to the council members and none have contacted me,” Gaskill said. “We have to stop the politics. We have work to do.”
Councilman Steve Sumner said the commissioners implemented a policy that department heads and other elected officials had to get permission to spend more than $2,500 even when the money was appropriated.
He said the commissioners never conducted a public hearing on spending more than $2,500 or came to the council for funding.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said a contract was approved with Bose McKinney & Evans at the beginning of the year. He said the commissioners are responsible to protect the county in civil litigation.
Sumner said the commissioners decided to appeal a court injunction against the newly redrawn commissioner districts which was not to protect the county treasury.
Phipps responded that the redistricting was done to more closely align the districts based on population and equal representation.
While Phipps continued to talk, Heuer three times said, “Mr. Sumner has the floor.”
Phipps continued to talk and Heuer requested security to remove Phipps and allow him to sit in the council chambers.
Sumner said the county has spent $300,000 on attorney fees in the first five months of the year, which would pay for a staff attorney.
After the vote, Heuer denied Gaskill’s request to ask a question.
“I guess we won’t have legal counsel,” she said.
Outside the council chambers, Phipps said with no funds the county has no legal counsel.
Hughes said the denial was a political issue and the county prevailed in the redistricting lawsuit.
Gaskill said the commissioners won’t renew the request because of the way they are being treated by the council.
“We’ve done everything they asked,” she said.
Gaskill and Phipps said they didn’t know if a scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners would take place on June 15 because there would be no legal counsel present. They said there are legal issues to be addressed and, when the county loses civil cases, the council will have to provide the money to pay any judgments.
