ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council remains undecided about what to do about the uptown intersection in front of Leroy’s Place that motorists eastbound on A Street have complained about not being able to see northbound cross traffic on 16th Street.
“The complaints are coming even from (the Elwood government) building,” Councilman Jim Watters told the council Monday. “It’s just a bad intersection.”
Watters said he had considered a traffic light at the intersection but found it would be cost-prohibitive.
“We can’t put a stop sign there because they can’t see it. You have to pull halfway into the road to see,” he said. Patrons at Leroy's often park pickup trucks in such a way that other motorists can’t see around them.
The intersection is unusual, with Leroy’s on an angle with several more feet of street in front of the restaurant than usual. A yellow triangle has been painted to designate the actual corner and let drivers know not to cross that area.
There already is a traffic signal on the next block east.
Councilwoman Linda Moore asked whether there were any statistics for accidents at the intersection of A and 16th streets, but Watters said he knew of only one off the top of his head. Moore then countered that she was unwilling to take action if there were no statistics to support it.
“It’s our job to look into every situation, but you don’t have to act,” she said.
Councilman Todd Buckmaster also wasn’t convinced action was needed.
“I don’t think the traffic through there mandates a four-way stop — yet."