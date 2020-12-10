ANDERSON — It has been a record year for new home construction in the city of Anderson, surpassing $8.6 million in value, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved four requested 3-year residential tax abatements, which brought the year’s total to 30. The council also gave final approval to an ordinance that extends the residential tax abatement through 2021.
Karen Soetenga of the Anderson Economic Development Department said that once the abatements are retired after three years, the four properties will generate $250,000 in property taxes.
The ordinance provides a three-year property tax abatement unless the new construction takes place in a neighborhood where the majority of the housing stock was prior to 1980.
If considered in-fill housing, the new construction could be eligible for a six-year property tax abatement.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said three potential residential developers are interested in building in Anderson and have said the residential tax abatement program is beneficial.
A year ago, the City Council approved 18 requests for residential tax abatements with a total value of $5.1 million.
Since 2015, 91 residential tax abatements have been approved with a total value estimated at $24.2 million.
The approved requests on Thursday were for a couple moving from Elkhart, one from Indianapolis and two families from Lapel.
Three of the requests were for Mustin Builders for the construction of three houses on West Eighth Street Road in the Edgewood Lakes subdivision.
Daphne Holtzleiter of Mustin Builders said there is one lot left in the subdivision.
She said two of the buyers are relocating from Lapel and the third is moving to Anderson from Indianapolis. The construction costs range from $289,500 to $419,670.
The fourth was for Ronald and Susan Konopinski for a $430,000 home in the 3000 block of Waterside Pointe in the Lake Clearwater development.
Susan Konopinski said the couple is relocating from Elkhart to be closer to family members.
She and her husband are downsizing into a one-story house with a half basement.
“We’re very happy with the location,” Konopinski said. “The tax abatement was an added benefit. But we liked the location and wanted to be closer to our children.”
The residential tax abatement program was started in 1981 during the J. Mark Lawler administration to encourage people to reside in Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.