ANDERSON — The city administration considers a proposed ordinance to outline arrest procedures by the Anderson Police Department to be a violation of state law.
However, after almost three hours of discussion Thursday, the Anderson City Council voted to approve the ordinance on the first of three readings.
Several council members expressed concerns about the legality and provisions of the ordinance but voted to approve on first reading only.
Lance Stephenson, president, suggested appointing a special committee to get other members of the community involved in the discussion.
Before the discussion, Councilman Jon Bell, a retired APD officer, immediately made a motion to table the ordinance.
“I’ve read the ordinance, had several discussions with other council members, the administration and police officers,” Bell said. “This is a very important topic for all of us.
“I want the best, most responsive, accountable police department we can,” he said. “There needs to be more work done by the council and members of the community.”
After an hour-long discussion on the provisions of the ordinance and the legality of the measure among council members, the motion to table died because a lack of a second.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon introduced the ordinance but indicated he would support tabling the ordinance, rather than having it defeated.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said the way the ordinance is drafted it is not legal.
“The power is vested in the safety board,” he said. “We all agree there should be reform, but it has to go through the proper channels.”
Podlejski said the City Council can’t adopt an ordinance that circumvents state law.
He said the ordinance is trying to regulate police and how they’re disciplined, which supersedes state law.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said the ordinance should be passed on the first of three required readings.
“People want something done tonight,” she said. “You’re trying to sweep under the rug.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., in a Thursday email to council members, said the ordinance violates the separation of powers provisions of state law.
The ordinance and a companion resolution were first brought to the City Council in June by local resident Lindsay Brown.
Brown this week said he worked with council attorney Rosemary Khoury on the drafting of the resolution and ordinance.
Broderick said state law provides that “the safety board” shall administer the police and fire departments in Anderson.
He said state law provides the Board of Public Safety with the ability to adopt rules for the governing and discipline of the two departments.
“Therefore, the entire proposed ordinance is in violation of these provisions and the separation of powers provisions of our state law and our state constitution,” Broderick wrote.
Last month, the mayor and Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown banned the use of chokeholds when officers are making an arrest.
As proposed, the ordinance would ban chokeholds, “knee on the neck” and no-knock search warrants.
It calls for the immediate purchase of body cameras for all APD officers and the cameras to be activated immediately when an officer exits a patrol vehicle and remain activated during an entire situation.
Broderick said the city is in the process of purchasing body and in-car cameras
He said the council will be asked to approve the funding for the purchase. The funds will likely come from the city’s operating balance, he said.
