ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson council sparred with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on Wednesday about hiring and the recently hired city street commissioner.
The council concluded the second day of reviewing the 2022 budget with the Broderick administration, and several concerns were raised.
During the presentation of the Street Department budget, Councilman Ollie H. Dixon asked if recently hired Superintendent Levi Cox was having an issue with the Black employees. Dixon alleged Cox used a racist name when referring to the employees.
“I never made a racist comment,” Cox said.
That resulted in Broderick and Dixon verbally sparring for a brief time.
“I had the floor,” Dixon said. Broderick continued to address the council.
“We’re not here to grandstand,” he said.
Dixon said the council wants to know that all employees are being treated equally. “I’m tired of how Black Americans are treated in Anderson.”
Broderick said the allegations were looked into by Deputy Mayor David Eicks and not substantiated.
Dixon then raised Facebook posts on Cox’s page before he was hired.
“I apologized for what was on the Facebook page,” Cox said of posts he shared in 2019 that could be construed as offensive to immigrants and Muslims.
Broderick than said the City Council was there to review the budget. The discussion then resumed about the Street Department budget, staffing and weed control.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes asked about filling the vacant position of personnel director after the death of Tom Brown.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said he’s filled that job temporarily.
Crumes asked when the position would be permanently filled and the required qualifications.
“It’s an appointment of the mayor and part of the executive staff,” Broderick responded.
Crumes said the position should be permanently filled as quickly as possible because Eicks had assumed both roles.
Eicks said all the work in the Human Relations Department is being done under his direction and added all the mandatory training is taking place.
Broderick said he hopes to fill the position by the end of the year.
At one point the council wanted to know how many unions the city was currently negotiating with on new contracts. Eicks said the city is negotiating with five of the six unions.
Crumes indicated she wanted to sit in on the negotiations between the Broderick administration and the United Auto Workers Local 1963.
“I’m not sure who is allowed to sit in on the negotiating process,” Broderick said. “I will leave that up to the personnel director.”
Broderick said the contract is negotiated between the union and administration.
Eicks said both sides appoint their negotiating teams, and no one else is allowed in the bargaining sessions.
Councilman Jon Bell said both sides would have to agree on who is allowed to attend the negotiating sessions.
“The ground rules are set at the start of negotiations.”
