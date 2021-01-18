ANDERSON — Former Madison County Judge Thomas Newman Jr. had a front row spot in 1963 when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I have a dream" speech.
Dr. King made the famous speech in the nation’s capital in August 1963 where Newman was working in the office of former Indiana congressman J. Edward Roush.
“I was in Washington, D.C.,” Newman said Monday. “I walked with Dr. King that day. I was 20 feet away from him when he made the speech.”
Newman recalled that basketball player George Raveling was acting as a security guard and asked King for the original copy of the speech.
Raveling has framed the speech, which is now considered worth $3 million, and has no intention of selling it.
“Dr. King was sort of like Gandhi,” Newman said. “He was inspired by the great leaders of the time.”
He said King awakened the nation in that the best people can have empathy for each other.
“You have to walk in other people’s shoes,” Newman said. “We’re still in many ways suffering from the same issues.”
Newman said there was a lot of anger when King was slain.
“He was a man of peace that was gunned down,” he said. “There were some other organizations at the time that were not as patient.”
Newman said he was in the gallery of the chambers of the U.S. House when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act. He said Johnson went through a transformation from his rural Texas roots to embrace civil rights.
“Dr. King’s legacy is that it’s far better to bring change through peace and to work together through education,” he said. “Dr. King believed violence doesn’t accomplish anything.”
Newman said King’s heart would have been broken during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“He would have seen it as a regression,” he said. “People were misled.”
Anderson City Council member Rebecca Crumes said the nation shouldn’t forget the violence that was used against King’s movement including the use of fire hoses, police dogs and arrests.
“It was well known that he studied Gandhi,” Crumes said. “Young people today don’t want to hear about peaceful marches. Our government can operate better than it has.”
Crumes said King encouraged people to live peacefully as a way to bring about change.
“We’re not asking why do we have so much discord in the nation,” she said.
Ty Bibbs, president of the Anderson City Council, said, for him, King’s legacy is to work hard and always do the best you can.
“Dr. King pushed through,” he said. “He willed the nation to move in the right direction. We have further to go.”
Bibbs said the insurrection last week showed that the battle for civil rights is still right below the surface.
“It was two different situations,” he said of the efforts by King and the Jan. 6 events. “People were trying to stop him. He was on the right side of history.”
Bibbs said King was smart enough to know that retaliation in the 1960s would have hindered the cause he was fighting for.
“If there had been retaliation, it would have undermined his whole ideal,” he said.
