ANDERSON — People using the walking trails at Shadyside Park and on the Indian Trails walk will notice some new equipment.
The Madison County Council of Governments (COG) is working with the Anderson Parks & Recreation Department to determine how many pedestrians and bicycle riders are using the trails.
Ryan Phelps, lead traffic planner for COG, said the new equipment will track the number of pedestrians and bicyclists that are using the trails.
The equipment will remain in place for four months. A wire strip runs along the trails to count the number of bicycles and a separate unit can count pedestrians.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Parks Department, said the equipment is being tested to determine how effective it is.
Donovan said she would like to use the equipment at the Rangeline Nature Preserve to determine the amount of people using the facility.
“We can target a number of areas to know how much they’re used,” she said. “We want to promote the trail system, which we consider a hidden gem.”
Donovan said the data could be used to determine how funds are spent in the future to promote the various trails.
“We want to determine the total number of trail users for the year and cyclists for a week,” Phelps said.
The bicycles being ridden will provide an up-to-the-minute total and the pedestrians once a week.
That number will be shown on a digital display at the two locations.
“It is part of the Clean Air Awareness Program,” Phelps said. “The program focuses on education and outreach to the public.”
In the past, the program has placed billboards around Anderson to promote car pooling and riding bicycles to work, he said.
Phelps said the hope is to utilize the equipment at other locations around Madison County.
He said one of the problems is having access to electricity.
“We want to work with Anderson Municipal Light & Power for a lot more options,” Phelps said. “We will move the equipment on a yearly basis to a new location.”
Future sites could include Falls Park in Pendleton.
“We know that as a result of the pandemic there has been an uptick in the number of people walking and riding bicycles,” Phelps said.
