ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has voted to override the mayor’s veto of an ordinance that approved a rezoning for a lot for vehicle repossessions.
Following a discussion of almost an hour Thursday, the council voted 8-1 to override the veto by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for the rezoning of property on the northeast corner of East 34th and East Lynn streets.
Councilman Rick Muir, D-at large, cast the lone vote to affirm the mayor’s veto.
Councilman Don Lynch, who represents the area, said he doesn’t have the expertise to determine best use and doubted Mayor Broderick did or the staff.
“Mr. (Jonny) Jones believes this is the best use,” he said. Jones is the property owner.
The City Council in February voted 7-1 to approve the rezoning request.
In December, the Plan Commission reversed an earlier vote to approve the rezoning and denied it by a vote of 6-1.
At the start of the meeting, Muir requested to hear the recording when the Anderson Plan Commission voted to recommend the denial of the rezoning.
“I don’t recall the council ever going against a recommendation by the Plan Commission,” Muir said. “There must have been a good reason for their vote.”
In the message to the council, Broderick said the city is in discussions for the cleanup and development of the former Nicholson File property.
“It could be another 30 years before they ever do anything with the Nicholson File property,” Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said.
The council voted not to hear the recording of the Plan Commission meeting, which Council President Ty Bibbs had provided to the members prior to the meeting.
Bibbs said the Anderson Municipal Development Department recommended approval of the rezoning request.
Broderick said his decision to veto the rezoning ordinance was based on the best use of the property.
“The Nicholson File property has been a mess for too long,” he said. “There has been movement.”
The mayor said the Corporation for Economic Development and the city’s Economic Development Department said there was a possible deal to clean up and develop that property.
“There are areas of the city zoned for this type of business,” Broderick said. “When you have a problem area you don’t compound it. We have the opportunity for something better.”
Councilman Jon Bell said any improvements to the property could be removed in a couple of days if there a possible project.
“There is a secret economic development,” he said, “that the council doesn’t know about.”
