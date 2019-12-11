ANDERSON — The recount of the votes confirmed that incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson won reelection to the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing in the Nov. 5 general election to Stephenson by 14 votes.
The three members of the Recount Commission on Wednesday decided to count all 2,190 ballots by hand in the Madison Circuit Court Division 4 courtroom.
Stephenson received 1,102 votes to Pepelea’s 1,088.
In 2011, Pepelea defeated Stephenson by 90 votes but lost to him in 2015 by 40 votes.
The members of the Recount Commission were: Charles Parker, a mechanic; Democrat member David Beeman; and Republican member Tonia Wainscott. Each will be paid $100 for each day of service.
Madison County Election Board members Ludy Watkins, chairman of the county Democratic Party, and Republican Frank Burrows served as watchers.
The paper ballots were used for the first time in the county election. Eventually the entire country will be using a paper ballot system as required by 2026.
Following Wednesday’s recount, the result remained unchanged.
“I knew the votes were the votes,” Stephenson said after the recount process. “I was not worried.”
Stephenson remained in the courtroom during the counting process that lasted approximately five hours.
“The recount 100% vindicated the outcome,” he said. “The new system provided a paper trail.
“With the upcoming presidential election, it should give people confidence that their vote counts,” Stephenson said.
He said the paper ballot that voters received on Election Day and was scanned into the computer system is what the vote was.
Pepelea said because of the 14-vote difference he had to ask for the recount.
“I’ll sleep a lot better,” he said. “If I hadn’t done it I would have worried about the outcome.”
Pepelea said he will continue to remain active in politics and to continue to work for the betterment of Anderson.
