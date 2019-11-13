ANDERSON — Faced with a dwindling operating balance at the end of the year, the Madison County Council transferred $400,000 on Tuesday from the wind farm account to the general fund.
The transfer is to cover expenses until the Dec. 6 property tax settlement.
The council approved $436,446 in new funding requests, which would have reduced the county’s operating balance to $523,657 at the end of the year.
County commissioners requested an additional $100,000 to pay for legal costs, which prompted the council to look at other funding sources.
“This has been an unusual year,” council President Anthony Emery said. “The remodeling of the courthouse came in over budget and the county spent $400,000 for new elevators.”
Emery said the council should have paid for the elevators by transferring funds from the windfarm economic development account.
“The $400,000 would go a long way right now,” he said of the county’s year-end fiscal situation.
The transfer of the funds was approved by a 4-1 vote of the council with Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs voting no and Councilman Jerry Alexander abstaining because he has been a consultant on the Elwood project.
As he has done for most of the year, Auditor Rick Gardner cautioned the council about approving any additional spending.
“If we continue down this road we will be borrowing money in March or April,” he said.
Gardner said county officials knew they would be spending down the $7.2 million operating balance at the start of the year.
“There will be a point where you will be laying off employees,” he said. “There are no additional revenues coming in next month.”
Gardner said the next year the county will pay off several loans for the Community Corrections facilities that will provide an additional $300,000.
“In the 2020 budget, we have spent every penny,” he said. “Additional appropriations will be coming from the cash balance.”
This past spring the county took an advance on the spring property tax settlement to cover the county’s payroll expenses.
In addition to the $100,000 approved for legal fees requested by the commissioners, the council approved the following funding requests: Madison County Sheriff’s Department, $104,900 which included $45,900 that will be reimbursed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for a new FBI tracking system; $96,580 for the county jail; $82,000 for the Court Administration office to pay for public defenders; $20,000 for the Planning Commission for legal fees; and $10,000 for utility costs.
