ANDERSON – The designation of more than 850 acres in northern Madison County as an economic revitalization area for a solar energy facility could be rescinded.
The Madison County Council earlier this month voted to continue the resolution to rescind the economic revitalization area for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center.
The resolution states the council considered the investment, number of construction jobs, average wage of the construction jobs, and infrastructure requirements for the project.
“Whereas, the Council received information and conducted a complete and proper investigation of the Real Property and determined that the area does not qualify as an ERA (Economic Revitalization Area) under Indiana statutes,” the resolution reads.
In October, the council voted 4-3 to deny a 100% 10-year tax abatement for Invenergy, which was proposing to develop the $110 million project that would have generated 120 megawatts of electricity.
Following that vote Invenergy delayed the development of the project indefinitely.
“Given the uncertainty around the tax abatement, Lone Oak has decided to delay the start of construction on the project that was planned for this fall,” project manager Katya Samoteskul said previously.
“The project is a good investment for Madison County, and we are hopeful that we can come to an agreement on a tax abatement at some point in the future,” she said. “Lone Oak Solar is eager to provide $24 million in property taxes, $1 million in economic development payment and to generate 150+ construction jobs and at least two operations jobs for Madison County, and we would like to get to work sooner rather than later.”
Anthony Emery, president of the Madison County Council, said Saturday that the resolution to rescind the economic revitalization area was presented by their legal counsel.
“Once a vote is taken, by state law we either have to approve or dissolve the revitalization area,” he said.
Emery said Invenergy could request a tax abatement for the project at any future time.
“We asked Invenergy to send any proposals to our attorney,” he said. “We have not heard anything.”
Emery said Invenergy could present a new proposal for the Lone Oak Solar Energy facility at the January meeting.
“It would have to be a different proposal,” he said. “A majority of the council is against the designation as was presented.”
Company officials said the 10-year tax abatement would have saved the company $5 million in personal property taxes over the 10 years.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals voted earlier this year to approve two special exceptions for the development.
The BZA in May approved a special use for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center on 850 acres. A second special exception was approved Sept. 24 for an additional 350 acres.
Invenergy said the additional acreage was required because of the 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property lines set by the BZA at the May meeting.
