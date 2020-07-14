ANDERSON — Some members of City Council will meet Thursday to discuss "requests calling for the resignation of Mayor Thomas Broderick" in response to a Facebook video accidentally posted by the mayor in which he uses the expression "those people" and an expletive to describe council members.
Three of the nine council members are Black, including the one member mentioned by name in the video, Ty Bibbs.
Also on the agenda for the council's public meeting, to be conducted by Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, is the "employment" status of the mayor's son, Evan Broderick, who was arrested Thursday night by Edgewood police on an allegation of driving while intoxicated.
The mayor took his July 4 Facebook live video down the same day, immediately after he discovered it had been recorded and posted. But the video was captured by others on social media and has continued to circulate.
The mayor took responsibility for the video in a Facebook post Friday; however, he said he accidentally removed the statement later and has declined to re-post it.
Broderick pointed out that the recording was in the privacy of his home and the conversation was with family members, but he said he took responsibility for the social media posting.
“I was expressing frustration,” the mayor told The Herald Bulletin. “I’m still frustrated because nothing is being done on serious, pressing matters. I apologize to anyone who was offended."
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes said the mayor's comments were offensive to the council and, particularly, to Councilman Bibbs.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Crumes said. “A mayor has to have good communication and organizational skills. He is not mayor material.”
In an email to The Herald Bulletin, Bibbs asked why anyone would believe the statement posted by Broderick.
“The Mayor's lack of credibility is readily apparent,” the councilman wrote.
At least two different versions of the video can be found online. One lasts about 10 minutes. The other lasts about one minute and captures the mayor's comments about council.
There is no visual image on the video, just a gray screen with the audio playing.
“I had people over for the 4th of July,” Broderick said. “Somehow I triggered Facebook Live. I had my phone in my pocket.”
In the video, Broderick said, he is in his garage talking with his son Evan about preparations for a family fireworks display when they happen to see a copy of The Herald Bulletin from 2007 with an article about Bibbs being named most-eligible bachelor in a Best of Madison County survey.
"Ty Bibbs, bachelor of the year," Evan Broderick says.
Both Brodericks laugh, and then the conversation turns to local politics.
At one point, Mayor Broderick says, “Those people are driving me nuts, Evan,” followed by an expletive. The mayor then states his appreciation for not having to see council members during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've got to be honest," he says. "I've been so about excited about it. I don't have to look at them most of the time."
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp on Monday called the video "disgusting."
“We answer to the people of Anderson,” she said. “There is a lack of respect. The mayor is supposed to lead the community. This leads to no confidence in that leadership.”
Culp called Broderick's reference to Bibbs morally corrupt, and she criticized the mayor's statement of responsibility.
“This ‘apology’ was anything but an ‘apology’,” she said. “It was simply an excuse. He got caught. He was more mad that he was being held accountable for it.”
JUDGE MENTIONED IN VIDEO
Culp characterized another comment in the video as racial.
After Evan Broderick mentions "Norrick," his father says, "Scott, I don't know about Scott. I don't know what he's thinking."
Edgewood Town Court Judge Scott Norrick has been criticized recently for not immediately acting after he became aware of an allegation that Edgewood senior court reporter Jaime Hudson had used racial comments when talking about Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who is Black.
Culp said Monday that Mayor Broderick's reference in the accidental video to Norrick, made about 30 seconds after he had used the expression "those people" and the expletive to describe council members, was racially motivated.
The mayor's post-video statement on Facebook addressed his use of "those people" in the video.
"I meant this to mean all of those who had been opposing our (his administration's) efforts recently," the statement read. "... I certainly did not make any inappropriate racial comment. Any suggestion that my remarks were racial in nature is simply not true."
The mayor took issue Monday with council's meeting to discuss requests for his resignation and to review his son's "employment" status, saying council has no legal authority over the mayor's office and no oversight of employees or contracts.
“It basically shows they don’t know the law,” he said. “It’s a waste of money.”
“It’s grandstanding by a handful of people,” the mayor continued. “These are my political opponents that are trying to slow us down. They won’t slow us down in our efforts to make Anderson a better place.”
The mayor is a Democrat, as are seven of the council's nine members. Culp and Jon Bell are the only Republicans on council.
At least four councilors — Ollie Dixon, Don Lynch, Rick Muir and Lance Stephenson — have said they do not plan to attend Thursday's meeting. Dixon, Lynch and Muir said they don't want to assail anyone verbally and would not attend because council has no power to act on either agenda item. Stephenson has a scheduling conflict.
Without at least five members present, council would not have a quorum and would not be able to conduct official council business. The meeting for public discussion, however, could still take place.
SON'S 'EMPLOYMENT' QUESTIONED
In addition to discussing "requests from citizens of Anderson calling for the resignation" of the mayor, council will discuss the "employment status of Evan Broderick with the City of Anderson" during its Zoom meeting Thursday, according to a public notification of the meeting.
The younger Broderick had been assistant city attorney until he resigned in 2018 after pleading guilty to earlier charges of drunken driving, endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident. Since his resignation, Evan Broderick has represented the city in some cases as a private attorney.
He is awaiting a hearing before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission concerning his 2018 arrest.
As a result of his arrest Thursday, Broderick is charged with felony and misdemeanor drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
After Edgewood police received a call that a mailbox had been hit on Sunset Drive about 9 p.m, they found Evan Broderick passed out in his yard next to a vehicle, which had damage to the hood, bumper and passenger side, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers said Broderick had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he could not walk without assistance.
