ANDERSON — Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner turned himself in on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
Sumner, 52, 2200 block of Poplar Street, Anderson, reported to the Madison County Jail at 6 a.m. Tuesday on the two Level 6 felony charges.
During his initial court hearing, Magistrate Jason Childers set bond for Sumner at $5,000. He will have to pay 10% of the bond amount plus a fee. A no-contact order was issued in favor of a teenage girl.
Sumner said he has hired Indianapolis attorney Allen Liggy to represent him.
He has been unavailable for comment on the pending criminal charges.
Following an investigation by the Indiana State Police and FBI, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed the Level 6 felony charges against Sumner on Monday.
Sumner, a Republican, represents District 2 on the county council after being elected to a second term in 2018. He can continue to serve on the council until the court case is resolved. If Sumner is convicted of a felony charge, he would be ineligible to continue serving.
A conviction would carry a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 months and a maximum fine of $10,000.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police alleges that Sumner performed sex acts on a girl under the age of 16 during the past two years.
The girl reportedly told investigators that Sumner provided her with an alcoholic beverage, touched her inappropriately, performed sex acts on her and tried to get her to touch him in a sexual manner.
Investigators found on Sumner’s cellphone 138 images of females exposing their breasts and genital areas, according to the affidavit.
The girl, who is now 16, told police she was not the person shown in two of the photographs.
