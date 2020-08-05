ANDERSON — A resolution adopted by the Madison County Council has informed all county elected officials and department heads to comply with state law when it comes to spending.
Indiana Code requires that funding has to be appropriated by the county council before contracts can be entered into or goods or services purchased.
Officeholders can request an additional appropriation from the council in advance of signing an agreement.
The resolution adopted by unanimous vote Tuesday is that county officials must notify the council immediately if contractual agreements exceed the amount budgeted.
It states any agreement that exceeds the budget amount will be declared void and any existing agreement will be immediately canceled.
If the resolution is not complied with, the council shall pursue criminal charges against the official, take action against any official bonds and notify the Indiana State Board of Accounts of the misappropriation of funds.
State statute states an official that exceeds a budget appropriation could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
The issue has been raised as a result of the Madison County Board of Commissioners contracting with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans for legal services in excess of the $150,000 budget for legal fees in 2020 and $80,000 for professional services.
Last month, the council denied the commissioners' request for an additional $171,515 to pay legal costs.
Council President Pete Heuer said there was a meeting between council members with Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, to discuss the legal costs.
Heuer said Bose McKinney & Evans agreed to reduce the monthly contract with Madison County from $12,500 to $10,000 for general matters.
He said the commissioners have unpaid claims of $226,760 with the law firm.
Councilman Ben Gale said the part of any agreement has to include how the commissioners and council will work together in the future.
Noting the amount owed and budgeted and the possible additional $50,000 for the remainder of 2020, Gale said the county is looking at an expenditure of approximately $420,000.
“Communication works both ways,” Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said. “That has not been done in the past.”
Heuer said the council raised a concern in March when the budget for legal fees in the commissioners budget was down to $33.
“They obligated the county to funds that are not appropriated,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate we had to go to this level,” Heuer said. “Everyone has to follow the rules. This is a precedent that has been set.”
He said Bose McKinney & Evans expects to be paid the $220,760 owed to the firm by Madison County.
Councilman Steve Sumner said the resolution is a reminder to county officials of how things are supposed to be done.
“This is not something we have started tonight,” he said. “We have been doing this for years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.