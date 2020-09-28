ANDERSON — The Countryside Manor long-term care facility in Anderson reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the past week.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Countryside Manor reported Monday that 41 residents and 16 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks.
“We have been in conversation with the state,” Grimes said. “Right now, they (Countryside Manor) are required to test residents and staff on a weekly basis.”
She said no deaths have been reported from Countryside Manor as of Monday.
“I know that several residents have gone to the hospital and some have returned to the facility,” Grimes said.
She said Countryside Manor is quarantining residents that have tested positive or are showing symptoms of the virus. Grimes said 70% of the 60 residents have tested positive and 20% of the 80 staff members also tested positive.
“They’re doing everything possible,” she said.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, CarDon and Associates, the company that owns Countryside Manor, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
