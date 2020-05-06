ANDERSON — On Wednesday, the Madison County Health Department included the first confirmed death of an offender at the Pendleton Correctional Facility from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in its official toll.
The county’s confirmed death toll from the virus stands at 55 since March 27.
The Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) reported Wednesday that there was one new death in the county, bringing its count to 56.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday she received the first death certificate for one of the four offenders who have died at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Grimes said the county's toll only includes people for which the local health department has received a death certificate.
The difference in the numbers being reported by ISDH and the county health department is because of a lag time in reporting.
Grimes said 40 of the 55 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
The state reported Wednesday that an additional three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Madison County, bringing the total to 462. As of Wednesday, 2,213 county residents have been tested.
Statewide, 21,870 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 837 cases since Tuesday. That is the second largest single-day increase in cases since the crisis began. The largest increase came April 27, with 949 news cases.
The state reported 1,264 Hoosier deaths from COVID-19. That's 54 deaths added to the toll since Tuesday and includes only deaths with a confirmed positive test for coronavirus.
