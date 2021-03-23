ANDERSON — A new business looking to locate in Madison County will be among the first to recycle building materials.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday approved the special use for Salty Dog Recycling in the 5400 block of Indiana 9 in Lafayette Township on property zoned for agricultural use.
The BZA approved the request with requirements for buffer zones, drainage board approval, two monitoring wells, operating hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for additional special use approval if the business expands or there is a change in operation.
Planning Director Brad Newman said the staff recommended approval of the special use exception.
He said the storage bins from the construction sites will be stored indoors while the materials are sorted.
Owner Brandon Small said following the vote the company is investing an estimated $1 million in the project and will eventually employ six people.
He said they hope to start full operations within two years.
The business is awaiting approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Small said the business will apply for a state grant that can be used to purchase equipment.
Local attorney John Ritchison, representing a nearby property owner, raised concerns about water pollution and the acceptance of debris from demolishing buildings to include asbestos and lead paint.
Attorney Maura Hoff, representing Salty Dog, said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires a concrete floor in the three buildings where the construction material will be sorted for recycling.
Small said the business primarily deals with new construction and turns back business every day.
He said the debris from a demolition project has to be pre-sorted for hazardous materials by the contractor.
Hoff said the state is seeking to divert 50 percent of construction materials from landfills to recycling centers, the nearest of which is in Fort Wayne.
Hoff said currently the business is taking between 100 and 200 tons of construction materials to landfills per month and once Salty Dog is fully operational that number should drop to approximately 35 tons.
She said there are no plans to expand the operation and there will be no incineration or smelting of materials in Madison County.
