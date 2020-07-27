ANDERSON — The Indiana Arts Commission announced $2.8 million in grants to go to community-based arts organizations.
"This funding is crucial to sustaining the operations of arts organizations, which is a significant source of economic prosperity in Indiana," IAC executive director Lewis Ricci said. "We know that these organizations have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and this funding will help them weather the storm as they continue to adapt to this new normal and create safe, meaningful experiences for Hoosiers."
A total of $31,840.64 is coming to five arts organizations in the county.
The bulk of the money is in the form of operational support grants that can be used for ongoing artistic and administrative expenses of nonprofit arts organizations.
The Anderson Museum of Art, Symphony Orchestra Association and Young Ballet Theatre all received operational grants.
Project Support grants provide funding for specific events. The Duck Creek Center for the Arts received $2,400 for their production of "The Gentleman from Indiana."
The play was written by James Still, the playwright-in-residence at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, and is based on the novel of the same name by Booth Tarkington.
The play tells the story of a newspaper owner who fights corruption and crime in his community, eventually running for political office. The pandemic caused the postponement of the production.
"My original dream was to put on that play before people needed to register for the fall election," director Karen Smith said. "They would see the play. They would have the opportunity to register They'd have the opportunity to go to a forum with congressional candidates. They might even get an update on civics."
It is now planned for sometime in February or March at The Elwood Opera House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.