ANDERSON — A Fishers-based engineering company has been hired to conduct the feasibility study for a new Madison County jail.
The Madison County commissioners on Tuesday voted to hire RQAW Engineering to complete the study at a cost of $5,000.
The study will determine how many beds are required for a new jail, the estimated construction costs, financing options and operating and staffing costs.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger has indicated the county needs to build a new jail with 500 beds.
He has estimated the cost at $50 million.
Mellinger has been seeking the feasibility study for the construction of a new jail for more than 18 months.
The current facility has 207 beds and was opened in 1984, replacing the previous facility that was built in 1939.
John Richwine, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said three proposals were submitted, all by Indiana companies.
“We need to make a decision to move forward,” he said.
Commissioner Darlene Likens said all three proposals submitted were good and she met with representatives of all three companies.
Richwine said RQAW was being hired for the feasibility study only.
“We will request proposals for the design and other aspects of the project,” he said.
Mellinger said after the meeting that he was pleased with the awarding of a contract for the feasibility study.
“What we have been talking about for the past six years is happening and the current facility is becoming more dysfunctional,” he said.
Mellinger said a normal feasibility study takes 60 to 90 days to complete.
“I’m familiar with all three companies,” he said. “Jail design and construction has come down to a science. We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, sought approval for the construction of a storage facility to house the new mobile unit, two trailers and personal protection equipment.
Currently, the Health Department equipment is being housed in the Madison County Emergency Management Agency storage facility.
Grimes said the department wants to build a barn and has the funds available through several coronavirus pandemic grants.
Richwine said he wasn’t sure where a facility could be located.
He said the facility would have to be secure and with climate control.
Richwine said the county has to secure a location and then receive two or three estimates of the cost.
Grimes said at this time she didn’t know how big a facility would be required or the estimated cost.
