ANDERSON — A candidate for county commissioner on Tuesday confronted the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, saying they did not provide proper notice to the public for their monthly meeting.
Lindsay Brown sent board members an email saying he believed they were in direct violation of the state’s open door policy by not providing at least on the district’s website the codes so members of the public could join the meeting conducted on the Zoom conferencing platform. Many Madison County government bodies are using Zoom to conduct their public meetings, and Brown said he believes most are giving adequate notice.
“Transparency and accountability are the best things for our government,” he told The Herald Bulletin. “The community is being shafted. Opinions are not welcomed.”
The board moved ahead with its meeting in spite of Brown’s stated concerns. The board, as part of its agenda, typically allows time for public comment, which also was made available Tuesday, though no one had signed up to speak.
“The agenda published on the same site as the announcement refers to a virtual meeting,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. “We believe we have complied with the law and the governor’s executive order.”
Brown said he would file a complaint with the state’s public access counselor whom he said he had consulted prior to sending the email to the board.
“At what point in time are we as a community going to demand more of our elected officials? People should be held accountable for their actions,” he said.
Brown admitted he had not contacted ACS officials to request the codes to enter the Zoom meeting.
“Why should I, one individual, have it and not the whole community have it?” he said. “They should have posted the Zoom information on their website. The school board thinks they run on a different set of rules, and it’s not fair to the people in the community.”
