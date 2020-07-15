ANDERSON — The Madison County Council approved funding to pay a portion of the outstanding bills owed for a county attorney.
The council Tuesday provided $155,570 toward the $171,515 owed to the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Neither the members nor the Madison County Commissioners discussed how the remaining $15,945 owed to the law firm would be paid or where the funding would come from for the approximately $65,000 that is needed to pay for legal counsel for the remainder of the year.
Council President Pete Heuer said the county has to “reel in” spending on legal costs. He said the transfer to pay the bills allows the county to move forward.
He said Auditor Rick Gardner will have to review the budget to find the additional required funding for the remainder of the year.
“The Commissioners should find the funding in their budget,” Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said.
Last month, the council denied a request made by the Commissioners to transfer $275,000 from the Group Health Insurance budget.
The council approved the transfer of funds from three budget line items in the 2020 Commissioners budget, totaling $112,383. It also approved a new appropriation of $40,000 in the Health Department budget and a $3,187 transfer in the Drainage Board budget.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the transfers in the Commissioners' budget took the three accounts to a zero balance for the remainder of the year.
Both Gardner and Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, said they were comfortable with the transfer of funds.
Gaskill said if there are new lawsuits filed against the county the Commissioners would have to request additional funding.
Councilman Steve Sumner wanted to withhold some of the funds for the payment of the outstanding bill until the county withdrew a lawsuit seeking payment of legal costs from two county residents pertaining to the lawsuit this year over the redrawing of the Commissioner District boundaries.
The county is seeking the payment of $139,069 in a Hamilton County court to cover the legal expenses from the lawsuit filed by Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens.
Sumner made a motion not to approve the $68,149 transfer until the lawsuit was dismissed against Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens.
The Indiana Court of Appeals in June certified their earlier decision that the redistricting was in compliance with state law.
Local residents Likens and Sipe last year sought a preliminary and permanent injunction against new maps approved by the Madison County
The motion failed because there was no second.
“These are outstanding bills,” Councilman Anthony Emery said. “We could face an additional lawsuit for not paying the bills.”
Heuer called the approximately $300,000 the county has spent in legal costs “ridiculous.”
“We have to get a handle on it,” he said.
