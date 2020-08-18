ANDERSON — The Madison County Council believes it has paid all the outstanding claims for the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the council approved a transfer of $50,000 from the county’s group insurance fund to the budget line for attorney fees in the Madison County commissioners’ budget.
To date, the County Council has appropriated $320,000 to pay Bose McKinney & Evans this year. The 2020 budget amount was $150,000.
The council approved an additional transfer of $25,000 to pay for legal representation in the commissioners’ office for the remainder of the year.
Council President Pete Heuer said the money transferred from group insurance didn’t include any money paid by employees for health insurance coverage.
Councilman Anthony Emery asked if there would be any impact on what the employees co-pay for health insurance.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the county will not be making $400,000 payments in November and December into the group insurance fund.
Gardner said the commissioners budget usually included $4.8 million to cover health insurance claims, but that only $4 million was budgeted for 2020.
“It all depends on the claims for the rest of the year,” he said. “We wrote the budget with $4 million knowing we could have to take money from the reserve fund.”
Heuer said the $50,000 transferred to pay the legal fees covered all the claims through July 13 when the council voted to cancel the contract with Bose McKinney & Evans.
“This completes the contract we canceled,” he said.
Heuer said Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, requested the transfer.
No commissioners were in attendance Tuesday.
Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said the commissioners were notified they had to have a new contract with a law firm.
Heuer said the commissioners requested a $70,000 transfer from the group insurance fund to pay Bose McKinney through the end of the year.
“That’s absurd,” Hobbs said in making a motion to transfer $25,000.
Heuer said that funding will allow the commissioners to conduct business for the county.
He said any expenditure above the appropriated amount would have to be requested in advance following a meeting with the three-member committee of the council.
Heuer said that provides $5,000 per month to do the general business of the county.
Councilman Steve Sumner offered an amendment to raise the amount to $50,000.
“That’s $10,000 per month, less than the $12,500 they were paying in the past,” he said. “The commissioners don’t tell the council what they’re going to spend.”
Sumner’s motion failed and the council approved unanimously the $25,000 transfer.
