ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved hiring new prosecutors, public defenders and a deputy for the Sheriff’s Department.
After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the council approved spending $712,000 on the new hires from the 0.3% public safety income tax that went into effect Jan. 1.
The new tax is expected to generate $3 million annually for Madison County, with $1.5 million to be set aside to cover any future bond payments for the construction of a new jail.
The council voted to table a request to provide employees of the Madison County court system with a 4% pay increase.
Council President Ben Gale said the pay raises should be continued for further review.
There were requests for $1.7 million from the increased public safety income tax.
Councilman Rob Steele said some of the requested funding was for one-time costs.
“We can be creative and find the funding,” he said.
Gale was concerned that any spending above the $1.5 million expected through the tax revenues would affect the funds needed to lower the jail bond payment.
“We don’t want to jeopardize the fund amount,” Gale said of the review for the pay increase request.
He said the cost of the new employees have been verified financially at $712,000, not including insurance and retirement costs.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office has had nine prosecutors leave for higher paying jobs.
He said Lake County, which has a similar felony crime rate as Madison County, has 54 prosecutors, and 11 earn more than $100,000.
“We pay our people $66,000,” Cummings said. “That’s why we sought the tax increase money. Crime is the worst problem we have. We need some help.”
Councilman Jerry Alexander made the motion to increase the pay of the current prosecutors and investigators in the office and to hire two new prosecutors, two investigators, three public defenders and an investigator, plus a merit officer for the Sheriff’s Department.
The motion passed 5-2, with council members Mikeal Vaughn and Fred Reese voting no.
“This has been brought before us for several months,” said Councilman Anthony Emery. “They worked countless hours to get the $1.5 million for public safety passed.”
The council last year voted not to approve the tax increase, but it was adopted after Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Lapel and Pendleton councils voted for the increase.
“The other cities and towns agreed public safety had to be a priority,” Emery said. “They worked and found the needed money.”
Chief Judge Steve Koester said the court system lost seven court reporters last year.
“It takes time and money to train new people.”
Emery said the council’s Personnel Committee approved the overall 7% raise last year for the court employees, but it was not included in the 2022 budget.
Gale agreed the pay hikes are needed to retain employees in the court system.
All Madison County employees received a 3% raise this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.