ANDERSON — The Madison County Council approved an appropriation of $866,637 to purchase additional voting machines for the May primary.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to provide $850,000 to purchase another 170 paper ballot voting machines, 15 to 20 tabulators and to pay for storage of the new tabulators.
The additional $16,637 will cover the expenses for poll workers that were eliminated from the 2020 budget.
To cover a portion of the costs for the primary, the council reduced the county commissioners’ budget by $163,956.
The county was forced to consider purchasing the additional equipment for the upcoming primary when the commissioners failed to vote on designating the county for vote centers at the Feb. 24 meeting and commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps didn’t attend a special meeting on March 2.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the county will have the option to trade in the additional voting machines back to Election Systems & Software and receive a credit on electronic poll books if the county adopts the vote centers for the 2022 election.
Pratt said the county would sign a lease-to-purchase agreement for four years.
The council is still tasked with finding $702,681 for the voting machines.
Pratt said the county will pay approximately $766,000 with interest over the four years for the additional equipment.
“This put us in a really bad situation,” Councilman Steve Sumner said as he made the motion to approve the additional funding for the Election Board and the reductions in the commissioners’ budget.
“We were heading in a good direction,” he said. “A lot of hard work went into moving forward with vote centers.”
Sumner said the council will be looking for creative ways to fund the remaining $702,681.
“It may take a couple of months for everything to be resolved,” he said.
Councilman Anthony Emery said there was a discussion about taking the money from the county’s health insurance reserve fund.
“We don’t want the taxpayers and employees to pay for it,” he said. “We don’t want the employees to carry the burden.”
Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said the council will work to get the funding and not have to eliminate any county jobs in the process.
“There are a lot of creative things we are going to look at,” Sumner said. “The priority is to run a good election. This is going to cost almost $1 million when all is said and done.
“The taxpayers are going to have to pay,” he said. “We want to absorb as much of the cost as we can in the existing budget.”
Sumner’s reductions in the commissioners’ budget included the elimination of the county administrator’s position and that of the drainage coordinator.
The commissioners on Monday named Rob Jozwiak to the administrator’s position and Todd Baldridge is the current drainage coordinator.
“My hope is that cooler heads will prevail,” Phipps said after the council action. “I hope they will reconsider the decision.
“If there is no funding, they (Jozwiak and Baldridge) are out of a job,” he said.
Gaskill said the council left unexplained where the funding will be obtained to pay for the additional machines.
The council cut $30,000 from the commissioners’ professional services and $68,149 from the capital projects budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.