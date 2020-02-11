ANDERSON — The move toward establishing vote centers in Madison County advanced Tuesday with approval by the County Council.
The Madison County Council voted to approve the resolution to establish the vote centers in time for the May 5 primary.
The council approved a $50,000 transfer in the Madison County clerk’s budget to purchase the necessary software and printers for the electronic poll books.
Clerk Olivia Pratt said the county is receiving the refurbished poll books at no cost from Election Systems and Services.
She said the cost is estimated at $69,000 but the county would save $21,000 by having to hire fewer poll workers.
Pratt said the county is currently in the 30-day period for public comments on the voter center plan, which has to be approved unanimously by the Madison County Election Board and approved by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Pratt said there would be 28 vote centers on primary day and eight satellite centers that will open a week before the primary.
The concept is to allow a registered voter in the county to cast a ballot at any of the vote centers. For example, a registered voter from Elwood who works in Anderson could vote at a center in the county seat.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said it costs the county $64,000 per election currently to hire more than 400 poll workers.
He said with the vote centers the county would have to hire approximately 150 people. Willis said the poll workers would receive more of a per diem pay rate than was currently being paid.
Willis said it would cost the county $42,600 for an election with vote centers, which would be a savings of $21,400.
Currently 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties utilize vote centers.
Willis said counties with vote centers have experienced a higher voter turnout as a result.
In other business
Madison County Recorder Linda Smith requested a transfer of $6,374 from the first deputy line item in her budget to increase her pay by 11.8%.
The increase would have taken Smith’s pay for 2020 to $60,194.
The County Council took no action when informed that state law prohibits increasing an elected official’s rate of pay after the budget and salary ordinances were adopted.
In explaining her request, Smith said the first deputy’s salary would be reduced from the county’s general operating fund, but would be replaced by other revenues generated by the recorder’s office.
She said the pay increase request was made during the council’s 2020 budget hearings, but she was told to come back after the first of the year.
Councilman Anthony Emery said Smith would have to make the request when the council conducted the 2021 budget hearings later this year.
