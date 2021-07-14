ANDERSON — Although current elected Madison County officials are not pleased with the prospect of paying outstanding legal fees from 2020, it appears likely.
There are $25,477 in unpaid bills from the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner informed the Madison County Council on Tuesday.
The firm was attorney for Madison County from 2017 through the end of 2020, when Elwood attorney Jeff Graham was hired by the Madison County Commissioners.
Gardner said the commissioners wanted a consensus of the council to approve additional funding in the 2021 budget to pay for legal fees.
Council President Ben Gale said last year that there was an agreement in place with Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps on payment of Bose McKinney & Evans for the final three months of 2020.
“They (Bose McKinney & Evans) continued to perform work without the necessary appropriation,” he said.
Councilman Jerry Alexander said the work was done without council funding, which is a violation of state law.
He asked if the county could seek funding from the bonds secured for the prior commissioners.
“The commissioners overstepped their authority,” Alexander said. “We should go against their bonds to recover the funds.
“We keep brushing it under the rug.”
Council attorney Ted Nolting said the Indiana State Board of Accounts would have to try and collect the funds from the bonding company.
Gardner said the state board is preparing to audit the county, and the spending without an appropriation is likely to be addressed.
Gale said the council has two options: eventually approve the funding to pay the claims or face a lawsuit from Bose for the funding.
Councilman Anthony Emery recommended the council direct the commissioners to pay the outstanding bills and to let the state agency address the situation.
The legal costs paid in 2020 had been a point of contention between the County Council and the former Board of County Commissioners.
For a period of time, the county in 2020 was not represented by an attorney.
Last October the County Council denied for a second time a request from Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, to transfer $50,000 from Group Insurance to attorney fees.
The council did vote to provide an additional $9,517 for the commissioners to hire an attorney for the final two months of the year.
In August, the council approved $25,000 to pay for legal representation for the county.
Gale said the $9,517 was to cover a claim and, with the remaining $5,734, provided the commissioners with $15,251 through the end of the year.
For 2020, the council approved $150,000 for legal fees, but the cost has grown to approximately $500,000.
The prior contract provided for Bose McKinney & Evans to be paid $12,500 per month, not including expenses for pending or threatened litigation.
