ANDERSON — A request for an additional $50,000 to pay the county’s attorney was denied by the Madison County Council.
The County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to deny the Madison County commissioners’ request to transfer $50,000 from Group Insurance to pay for legal representation by the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Council President Pete Heuer said a three-member committee of the council will meet with the commissioners to discuss any needed funds to pay for the county attorney.
Heuer, Ben Gale and Lisa Hobbs comprise the committee and all three indicated there had been no communication from the commissioners.
The funding request was denied pending communication from the commissioners.
Following the vote Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said there are resolutions, ordinances and litigation that need to be taken care of. She said a meeting would take place with the council’s committee.
Heuer said the council approved $25,000 to pay for the county’s attorney, at a monthly rate of $5,000 for the rest of the year starting in August.
“We won’t approve any funding without a meeting with the committee,” he said.
Gaskill said most of the $50,000 request was the lawsuit filed by two county residents last year opposing the redistricting of the three commissioner districts.
“That was frivolous,” she said. “It cost $150,000 that we’re trying to get the money back.”
Earlier this year, the County Council approved $170,000 to pay all of Bose McKinney & Evans’ outstanding claims.
The council did vote to approve an additional $20,000 to pay for its attorney, Ted Nolting of the Indianapolis firm of Kroger Gardis & Regas.
The original request made by Councilman Steve Sumner was for an $80,000 appropriation. Sumner said he didn’t know how much was required for the remainder of the year.
The council approved $98,000 to cover medical services and the cost of medicine at the Madison County Jail through October.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger had requested $195,285 to cover the costs through the end of the year.
Other business
The council unveiled a plaque that will be put on permanent display honoring former Councilman and President Brent Holland.
Holland died in February after battling a long illness.
His family was also given a plaque honoring Holland’s service as council president at the start of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.