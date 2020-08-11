ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved a transfer of $120,000 to be applied for the payment of claims for the county attorney.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council renewed approval unanimously of $100,000 that had been transferred previously from the commissioners’ budget for liability insurance.
“This council is offering an olive branch to move forward,” Councilman Ben Gale said. “This doesn’t eliminate all of the issues, but is a step forward.”
That original transfer was later rescinded on a claim from the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans as the attorney for the Board of County Commissioners.
Also, the council approved an additional $20,000 to be used for the attorney fees.
Pete Heuer, president of the County Council, said the hope is the commissioners will use the $20,000 to sign a new contract with Bose McKinney & Evans to pay for two months of legal representation.
Heuer and Vice President Anthony Emery met with Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, prior to the meeting and asked for an actual total of what was owed to Bose McKinney & Evans and for legal costs for the remainder of the year.
Gaskill had previously informed the council that $226,670 was still owed for legal costs.
Heuer explained the council approved the initial transfer of $100,000 and subsequently removed the money after a claim for legal services was submitted.
The council members agreed that Bose McKinney & Evans is owed the money for its services despite the fact the County Council had not appropriated the necessary funds.
“If there is any litigation over the bills, the only people that will benefit are the attorneys,” Heuer said. “The taxpayers will pay.”
Councilman Steve Sumner noted the council approved resolutions last month spelling out that any services or equipment or services purchased without an appropriation would not be funded by the county.
Sumner said there was a misuse of funds, but the county still has to pay the attorney.
“I’m not saying this was right and someone has to be held responsible,” he said.
COMMISSIONERS MEETING
The feud between the county’s elected officials heated up during the commissioners’ meeting on Monday.
The county has been operating without legal counsel since the County Council denied the commissioners’ request for $250,000 to pay the Indianapolis law firm.
On Monday, Gaskill twice gaveled County Auditor Rick Gardner, ordering him not to make comments pertaining to payment of the attorney fees.
Commissioner Mike Phipps said the County Council acted illegally when it reduced the transfer amount from $112,000 to $12,000. He directed Gardner to pay the claims as quickly as possible.
Phipps then made a motion to pay the remaining $63,570 owed the Indianapolis law firm that was budgeted to pay for the county’s health clinic for employees.
That contract was terminated earlier in the year.
“There are sufficient funds to pay the outstanding balance,” Phipps said.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county’s group insurance fund is already underfunded by $800,000 for the year.
The county is to provide $400,000 per month to be combined with contributions by employees to pay medical costs.
Gardner attempted to address the commissioners but Gaskill wouldn’t allow him to comment.
“You need to learn how the budget works,” Gardner said as he left the podium.
Gaskill said the issue wasn’t up for debate.
Following the meeting, Gardner said the funds set aside for the payment of the medical clinic could not be used to pay for other expenses.
He said the county and the county employees provide funding for the account.
“There is a co-mingling of funds,” Gardner said. “The appropriation is for group health insurance, not attorney fees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.