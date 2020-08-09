ANDERSON — As work gets underway on the 2021 general operating balance, the Madison County Council's first task will be cutting $5 million from the requests.
Auditor Rick Gardner informed council members last week that the requested 2021 budgets total $41,482,367.
The estimated revenues for 2021 are $36.5 million, Gardner said.
He said 2021 budget should not exceed the $36.5 million in projected revenues, which makes it difficult for the council to consider a pay increase for employees.
Work on the budget will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The public hearing on the budget is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 with final council approval expected on Sept. 8.
Gardner said the Indiana Department of Revenue has estimated the county’s local option income tax revenue will decline by $1.1 million.
The county is expected to receive $10.3 million from the local option income tax for 2020, but that was prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Gardner said the state is projecting local option income tax funds of $9.2 million.
Property tax collections are up slightly this year, he said, but all other revenues for the year are lower.
This year's general fund budget was $37.8 million.
“You budgeted every penny this year,” Gardner told the council. “The 2021 budget will be lower by $1.2 million.”
The county’s operating balance as of July was $7.5 million, he said, adding that it should be $1.5 million to $2 million higher at the end of the year.
Gardner said the general fund operating budget at the end of the year is expected to be $7.8 million.
“It will be $1.2 million short of where it should be,” he said.
Councilman Anthony Emery said he intends to make a motion at the budget hearing to reduce the requested amounts to the 2020 levels.
Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said the council will roll back budgets to the 2020 level and require an additional percentage reduction in all of the general fund budgets.
Last year, the council reduced the requested budgets for 2020 to the 2019 levels and requested an additional 1% reduction in all budgets, which was used to provide a 1% pay raise for county employees.
In November, the council transferred $400,000 from the wind farm economic development account to the general fund to pay outstanding bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.