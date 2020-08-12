ANDERSON — After a day of reviewing 2021 budget requests, Madison County Council has voted for all county offices and departments to make an additional 5% cut in requests.
The requested budgets totaled $41.5 million, with projected revenues for next year of $36.5 million.
The 2020 budget was $37.7 million, but Auditor Rick Gardner said revenues would be down $1.1 million next year.
The council’s first action Tuesday was to reduce all the budget requests to the 2020 level, saving approximately $3.8 million.
But following the initial review of all budgets the council still had to cut approximately $1 million.
Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs made a motion to reduce the 2021 budget requests by 5%, which would generate an estimated $1.8 million.
The reductions in the office and department budgets could not include reductions in employee pay or the termination of an employee.
The council is giving all elected officials and department heads until the public hearing on the 2021 budget on Aug. 27.
Council members are hopeful with the additional 5% reduction in budgets they will be able to provide employees with a pay raise in 2021.
Council members did approve the hiring of an additional deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and two new employees for the county jail.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger had requested three new deputies.
“We continue to struggle to respond to calls,” he said. “The calls are more serious, and we have to send two or three deputies until we know the nature of the call.”
Mellinger said he didn’t request any pay raises for the deputies because most are merit employees covered under a union contract.
He said that contract expires at the end of the year and the union has attempted to meet with the Madison County Commissioners, but no meeting has taken place.
Mellinger said the one new deputy will make a difference.
He was requesting six new correctional officers for the jail based on a study a few years ago that indicated the facility was understaffed by seven officers.
The council approved the hiring of one correctional officer this year.
“We don’t have enough people to operate the facility,” Mellinger said.
The council also approved $5,000 pay increases for four employees in the Madison County Assessor’s office at the request of Larry Davis.
Davis explained that employees are required to have a Level 3 certification to assess certain properties in the county.
Councilman Steve Sumner made the motion to approve the salary increases, stating the Assessor’s office is responsible for generating revenues for the county through the assessment of properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.