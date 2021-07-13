ANDERSON — The Madison County Council is expected to take the next step required to provide pandemic-related hazard pay to some county employees.
It will consider Tuesday amending the 2021 salary ordinance to provide the funding, said President Ben Gale.
The Madison County Council meets at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Gale said it’s anticipated the council will vote to appropriate the funding at its August meeting.
Earlier this year, the Madison County Commissioners recommended that 347 employees receive hazard pay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners established the hazard pay ranges from $500 to $2,000 in a three-tier plan.
The total amount being recommended is $482,475, which will be paid from federal CARES Act funding.
The hazard pay covers March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
A committee determined that Madison County Sheriff's Department employees would be the only Tier 1 county workers. Jail officers and deputies would get $2,000 if full time and $1,000 if part time, said Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Tier 2 full-time county workers would receive $1,500 and part-time workers $750, he said; full-time Tier 3 employees would be paid $1,000 and part-time staff $500.
Full-time employees hired after March 1 and who worked through the end of the year will be paid 50% of the relevant amount. Part-time employees will have their hazard pay prorated based on the number of days worked.
The committee that considered what employees would receive hazard pay and the amounts were Ecker; Madison County Councilman Anthony Emery; Sheriff Scott Mellinger; Beatrice Ramey, the county’s human resources director; and John Richwine, Madison County commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.