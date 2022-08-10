ANDERSON — One decision the County Council has made about 2023 budget cuts is clear: They won't be discussed in public until they're revealed next month.
Discussions regarding about $4.8 million in cuts will start next week. County Council President Ben Gale encouraged council members to meet with the county auditor and exchange emails with budget proposals.
After reviewing 2023 budget requests to operate county government, Gale said the biggest concern is addressing a projected increase of $2 million in group health insurance costs.
“Finding the funds for group health insurance is the No. 1. issue,” said Gale. "We also have several requests for new positions, (and) we have identified some of them.”
Requested 2023 budget amounts total $46.3 million, according to Auditor Rick Gardner. He said projected revenue for the general fund is $41.5 million.
That means the council is tasked with trimming about $4.8 million. Trims will be announced at a Sept. 13 meeting.
Gale noted that inflation is also affecting budget requests and employees.
After Tuesday and Wednesday's budget reviews, Gale invited council members to gather with Gardner and offer budget proposal by email.
“Everyone will have the opportunity to provide input on the budget."
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger's budget requests three new employees and $445,000 for new patrol cars.
He is seeking two new road deputies at a cost of $106,804 and a sex registry officer at a cost of $40,000.
Mellinger wants $76,000 more for 2023 to purchase fuel, adding to the $190,000 this year.
David Kane, director of the Madison County Community Corrections Complex, advised the council that the county is not in compliance with a new state law.
He said the law, which went into effect this year, requires convicted felons on electronic monitoring under supervision be visited twice a month.
Kane said the state agreed to pay $20 per hour for off-duty law enforcement officers to perform the work. He said no officer will do the work for $20 per hour.
Kane wants to hire two field officers for a total of $78,902 to make the required visits.
He said the Community Justice Center requested a 20% increase in its $1.2 million state operating grant; the state denied the increase.
Kane said in the past that the center was fully funded through the state grant, but it’s now necessary to request funding from the county.
He requested the council provide funding for two or three full-time correctional officers to replace five part-time positions.
The total amount to fund three positions is $227,178.
Kane said that in 2021, there were 28 part-time employees who left and to date this year, an additional 12 have ended their employment.
“This turnover rate is unhealthy for any organization."