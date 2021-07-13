ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has taken the next step to provide hazard pay to county employees who were at risk during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
On a 5-2 vote Tuesday, the council passed an ordinance to amend the 2021 salary ordinance as required by state law to provide the hazard pay.
The council will consider approving a $482,475 appropriation to provide hazard pay to 347 employees, ranging from $500 to $2,000, said President Ben Gale.
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn, who voted against the ordinance, said he had some issues with how the hazard pay is being distributed to county employees.
He said the county was leaving some workers out.
“If we pass this, it’s going to cause some anger.”
Later in the meeting, Vaughn said that because of the county’s picture going into the 2022 budget year, a hazard pay decision should be delayed until after the budget is approved.
Councilman Fred Reese also voted no on the ordinance, contending all employees should receive hazard pay.
Anthony Emery, the council member who served on the hazard pay committee, said the decisions were based on those employees who were put in situations of having to work during the pandemic.
“There were a large number of employees that worked remotely and never missed a paycheck,” he said. “The committee looked at those employees in harm’s way every day.”
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and a member of the committee, said the county didn’t have enough money to pay everybody.
“There were some people that didn’t work in the county building for a year,” he said. “The jail employees and road deputies were in harm’s way on a daily basis.”
Sheriff Scott Mellinger, a committee member, said the decision was to create three tiers for the hazard pay.
He said Tier 1 employees had to work every day and were in contact with the public for eight hours. Mellinger said Tier 2 employees had to come to work on a daily basis and had some contact with the public, and Tier 3 were employees had to report for work every day and had no contact with the public.
“We had employees with families at home that ran the risk of taking COVID home,” Mellinger said. “When the schools closed, they had the expense of paying for child care.”
Councilman Jerry Alexander said there were employees who worked for private companies on a daily basis and are not receiving hazard pay.
