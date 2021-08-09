ANDERSON – The Madison County Council is expected to approve hazard pay for 347 employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county council has included on its agenda Tuesday an appropriation of $482,475 from the remaining 2020 CARES grant. The council meets at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Earlier this year the Madison County commissioners recommended that 347 employees receive hazard pay for working through the pandemic, establishing the pay ranges from $500 to $2,000 in a three-tier plan.
The hazard pay covers the period from March 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said a committee determined jail officers and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were considered tier one employees and will receive $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,000 for part-time workers.
Tier 2 full time employees will receive $1,500 and part-time workers $750, and tier 3 employees will be paid $1,000 for full time and $500 for part-time workers.
Full time employees hired after March 1 and continued to work through the end of the year will be paid 50% of the hazard pay amount. Part time employees will have their hazard pay pro-rated based on the number of days worked.
At the July meeting, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott requested that two of his deputies, that were excluded from receiving the hazard pay, be considered to receive the pay for the work performed during 2020.
The committee that considered distribution and amount of hazard pay consisted of Ecker, county commisioner John Richwine, county councilman Anthony Emery, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and county human resources director Beatrice Ramey.
The city of Elwood is providing $1,000 in hazard pay for employees of its police and fire departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.