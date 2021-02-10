ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved the transfer of $2 million of CARES Act funding to the county’s general fund.
The County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to transfer the funds, which were received to cover payroll costs for public health and public safety during the pandemic.
Council President Ben Gale said the Madison County commissioners also must approve the transfer.
County officials are considering the use of the CARES Act funding to provide coronavirus hazard pay to some county employees.
A five-member committee will consider which county employees are eligible for hazard pay connected with the pandemic and the amount. The committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday.
Committee members are County Commissioner John Richwine; County Councilman Anthony Emery; Sheriff Scott Mellinger; Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency; and Beatrice Ramey, the county’s human resources director.
PAY INCREASE OK’D FOR CORONER
The council approved a state-mandated pay increase for Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
State law requires the county to pay a physician who is serving as a coroner at 50% higher than a nonlicensed official.
Abbott will receive an additional $13,384 as coroner, which will raise his yearly salary to $40,153.
The council didn’t take action on Abbott’s request to increase the pay for four deputies. Gale said it has to be considered by the county’s Personnel Committee.
Abbott also requested a new appropriation of $603,830 in the coroner’s budget.
The request included: $175,000 for professional services to include forensic, ambulance and toxicology services; $337,030 to purchase two Suburbans and a van with a power lift; bullet proof vests, $5,600; $70,000 to purchase 20 fire-proof filing cabinets; and $10,000 to repair the department’s current vehicles.
Gale said since there was funding in the coroner’s budget for 2021 the expenditures should come from the approved budget.
Abbott arrived at the meeting after the council had adjourned.
In other business, the council approved a request from Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, to spend $160,839 in CARES Act grant funds.
Grimes said the funds were being used to purchase refrigerators to store the COVID-19 virus, laptop computers, pay for coronavirus testing and to purchase personal protection equipment.
