ANDERSON — Facing the task of having to cut $127,000 from the 2020 county budget, the Madison County Council has reduced all the budgets by 1% across the board.
The County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to require all elected officials and department heads to trim their budgets by the 1% for 2020, but the cuts could not come from salaries.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the council started with a budget of $38,093,037 which was over the projected revenues of $38 million.
The council approved an additional $35,000 in spending at the request of County Clerk Olivia Pratt to purchase new voting machines in time for the November election.
Pratt said the county negotiated a 10-year lease with a local financial institution to pay for the new equipment at a cost of $112,414 per year.
She said the payment to Election Software Systems will be $294,000 per year and that she needed the additional funding.
Gardner said the council had to cut at a minimum $120,000 to maintain the $38 million budget.
He said the county’s operating balance at the end of 2019 would be $7.1 million.
“We’re gaining no ground on increasing the operating balance,” Gardner said. “We can’t keep reducing the operating balance. We have to get back on track of spending equaling revenues.”
Council President Anthony Emery said the council cut the 2020 budget requests to the bare bones.
He said the council had two options.
“Pass the budget with the $150,000 in additional spending and take it from the rainy day fund or request a 1% across-the-board reduction.”
The 1% reduction will generate an estimated $150,000.
Councilman Pete Heuer made a motion ordering the elected officials and department heads to make the 1% reductions.
The departments have until Sept. 4 to provide the Auditor’s Office with the proposed spending reductions.
County Attorney
At the request of Commissioner Mike Phipps, the council increased funding to pay the county’s attorney Bose, McKinney & Evans $150,000 per year and increased the funding for professional services to $80,000.
During the initial budget hearing, the council reduced the commissioners’ budget to pay for an attorney from $150,000 to $90,000 and added $50,000 for professional services.
Councilman Brent Holland recommended at the earlier meeting that the commissioners consider hiring a staff attorney.
“We are all concerned about the increasing costs of legal fees,” Holland said Tuesday.
Emery said the council is looking for avenues to lower costs and that a staff attorney could handle the day-to-day operations and outside legal counsel could be hired for litigation cases.
Phipps said in January the commissioners inherited three dozen legal cases and three could have a financial impact on the county.
“A staff attorney in most counties manages the external attorneys,” he said. “The commissioners are doing that for free.”
Phipps said Madison County has paid more than $1 million on outside legal counsel over a five-year period; in 2018 the cost was $300,000.
“Legal fees are the defense for the county treasury,” he said. “If the decision of the council is not to fund outside attorneys you’re saving $10,000 and spending millions of dollars in settlements.”
Phipps said the commissioners are happy to work with the council on the hiring of a staff attorney, but he said the timing is not now.
