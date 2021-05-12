ANDERSON — The Madison County Council is urging a quick resolution to the lawsuit filed in 2019 over the new commissioner districts.
County commissioners voted in 2019 to change the district lines based on population.
Then county residents Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens filed a lawsuit challenging the new district lines prior to the 2020 election for the North and Middle District seats on the Board of County Commissioners.
The County Council on Tuesday approved a resolution asking the commissioners for a timely resolution to the lawsuit.
Councilman Anthony Emery said the county is looking at an additional cost of $20,000 to pay an attorney in the final phase of the lawsuit to determine how much Sipe and Likens owe in legal costs incurred by Madison County.
“We’re encouraging the commissioners to bring this to an end,” he said.
Attorney Kevin Koons, now representing the county, filed a motion in Hamilton County Superior Court on Tuesday asking that Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt and Auditor Rick Gardner be removed as defendants in the case.
Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to determine the amount owed by Sipe and Likens to reimburse the county for legal costs incurred by former county attorney Jonathan Hughes of the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
The Indiana Court of Appeals last year stayed the permanent injunction granted by former Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Judge Casati wrote in an earlier court ruling.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
Madison County, through attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and the subsequent appeals.
