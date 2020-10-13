ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools officials announced Monday a delay in a full return to in-person instruction because of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County over the past week.
Families were notified by a recorded telephone message and email on Monday that students in grades five through 12 will remain on the current hybrid system until at least Nov. 3. Students at the pre-kindergarten and elementary levels, who have had the option of full in-person instruction since Sept. 28, will continue to do so.
The district had planned to return to full in-person instruction following fall break.
“Given that the positive rate for the county is 23.3, which is a pretty significant local rise, we thought it best to continue the hybrid model for our largest buildings for two weeks following break,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk in an email to the Herald Bulletin. “The hybrid model is working as expected.”
However, officials with other districts and schools throughout the county, many of which also are on fall break, expect to return to full in-person instruction for those families who have not opted for virtual-only instruction.
ACS officials are looking at state and county data to make their decisions, Cronk said.
The Madison County Health Department’s report drives the current decision. According to MCHD, 0-13 new cases is considered low spread; 14-24 is moderate and 25 and higher is high spread.
Because delaying full attendance is a district-level decision, Cronk said the ACS Board of Trustees was consulted. The return to in-person classes after an all-virtual start to the 2020-21 school years has been hotly debated by parents, teachers, staff and administrators over the past couple of months.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health departments have warned since the start of the pandemic that fall, with its flu season thrown in, would lead to some unpredictability for schools and districts.
Melissa Brisco, superintendent at Alexandria Community Schools, which just completed the first nine-week grading period without switching to hybrid or virtual-only models, said her district is on fall break and plans to return next week as scheduled.
“We plan to continue working our COVID plan,” she said.
Bobby Fields, superintendent ay Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, which in compliance with district policy did move to hybrid education for a week, said there is no reason at this time for his district not to offer full in-person instruction, based on guidance from the Indiana Department of Health.
ISDH uses a color-coded system of blue, yellow, orange and red, with blue being the safest and red being the least safe. According to ISDH, the county is on code yellow, which indicates moderate community spread.
Fields said COVID-19 protocols are constantly changing, so though the district may have made one decision in the spring, the knowledge about the illness and how it spreads has changed since then when all schools in the state were shut down.
“What we were doing back in the spring, it wouldn’t even make sense to do things that way now,” he said. “We’re not seeing a lot of outbreaks in our schools. If we do have someone test positive, we can send a classroom home to quarantine instead of a whole school.”
Jason Chappell, spokesman at Liberty Christian School, which also is on fall break, said his buildings have done well so far, and their course when they return will be better understood closer to the weekend.
“We have an advantage because our school is smaller,” he said. “That could change, though, with people traveling over fall break.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.