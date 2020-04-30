ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported Thursday that three more county residents have died of COVID-19, raising the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 51 since March 27.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said an additional 19 people have tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to 434. She said nine of the new positive tests came from state correctional facilities in the county.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website shows 48 people in the county have died since March 27. The state data shows 409 people have tested positive and that 1,852 people have been tested.
The difference in the numbers being reported by ISDH and the county health department is because of a lag time in reporting.
During the past six days, there have been six coronavirus-related deaths in Madison County, including one at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Prior to that there were no reported deaths for four days.
With ISDH and the county health department looking to expand testing for the coronavirus in the county, the numbers are expected to increase.
“With the more tests that are given, there will be more positive cases,” Grimes said.
The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 43 to 1,007 and the number of positive cases is now 17,835, an increase of 653 since Wednesday.
The ISDH website is reporting that at 148 long-term care facilities in the state have had at least one coronavirus test and 85 facilities have experienced at least one death.
Statewide, there are 1,467 patients in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for the virus and 260 deaths have been reported.
Those numbers have not changed in the past 24 hours.
In Madison County, it has been reported that 39 of the 51 deaths have been patients in long-term care facilities.
Thirty-one of the local long term care facility deaths have been reported from Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.