ANDERSON — Local governmental units could be reimbursed up to $6.9 million for expenses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Madison County is eligible for $4.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act (CARES) funds from the federal government.
Tom Ecker, director of Madison County Emergency Management Agency, is preparing applications for reimbursement for expenses incurred by the county and local townships.
He explained the county submits a form and invoices to the Indiana Finance Authority for the funds that can be drawn down to cover expenses.
Ecker said the CARES funding covers the period from March 1 through Dec. 30 and provides a 100% reimbursement for expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.
He is preparing a request for approximately $700,000.
The funds cover the costs of all personal protection equipment, sanitizers and sanitizing wipes, and the installation of Plexiglas shields in the Madison County Government Center, he said.
He said the county can request reimbursement for salaries of employees who are doing pandemic work outside of their normal work duties.
Ecker said the funding can be used to cover the salaries of the nurses working for the Madison County Health Department doing contact tracing, for maintenance workers who installed the shields, and a worker to clean the courthouse daily.
The county will ask for reimbursement of the health department's coronavirus testing supplies and lab costs.
“There is a lot of money being spent on cleaning supplies,” Ecker said.
He said most of the township expenses is related to the fire departments and they can be reimbursed for personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies.
ANDERSON TRACKING EXPENSES
The city of Anderson is eligible for $1.8 million in CARES funds.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city has been tracking expenses related to the pandemic.
“We have catalogued all the bills for equipment that would be used for COVID-19 related expenses,” he said.
Broderick said City Controller Doug Whitham is reviewing the submitted invoices and the potential purchase of additional equipment.
The city purchased some laptop computers for employees to work from home, has ordered devices to take people’s temperatures for when city buildings are reopened to the public, personal protection equipment, and public safety equipment.
“The costs will exceed $1 million,” Broderick said.
Indiana has been allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic.
State Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said the funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"Each community has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in one way or another," Cherry said. "Many towns and cities have been affected in particular by the cost of personal protective equipment, medical supplies or testing sites. These funds will help relieve some of the financial burdens they're facing."
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.