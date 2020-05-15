ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Health believes, with most businesses closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time for the county to go smoke free.
Since 2012, Indiana law has prohibited smoking in most public buildings and smokers are required to be at least 8 feet from an entrance.
The state law allows smoking in fraternal organizations, bars and casinos.
The local Board of Health on Friday voted to approve a motion to seek legal advice on adopting a smoke-free ordinance to cover Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, bars and fraternal organizations.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said during a conversation with a representative from Hoosier Park she “planted the seed” of reopening as a smoke-free facility.
“I suggested that now might be the time to go smoke free,” she said.
Grimes said the casino in French Lick announced this past week that when it reopens it will be smoke free and there was a demonstration in Indianapolis by casino workers from around Indiana about unsafe working conditions.
“The casino will be the hardest to implement,” she said.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said there is the potential of a flare-up of coronavirus cases in a smoking environment.
