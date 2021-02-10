ANDERSON — Local street and highway crews began battling the rapidly falling snow that started Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says the Madison County area could receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight.
Madison County Commissioner John Richwine has extended the local emergency declaration through Monday. He said the temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably cold over the next few days.
The National Weather Service’s long-range forecast shows the thermometer not climbing above the freezing point until Feb. 22.
Subzero temperatures are predicted over the weekend.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the crews continued to work Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re plowing snow in the northern part of the county, north of Indiana 128,” he said. “The wind has not let up.”
Harless said blowing snow was covering county highways south of Ind. 128.
He said the county was not able to sand the intersections and county roads because the wind was blowing the material into the fields.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the Street Department crews were salting the intersections and bridges.
“We’re monitoring the weather,” he said. “As the snow accumulates the crews will start plowing.”
Indiana Department of Transportation crews were treating Indiana 32.
Last week at the request of Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Commissioner Darlene Likens implemented the local emergency declaration from Friday through noon Wednesday because of the cold temperatures.
County attorney Jeff Graham said last week the effect of the declaration is to give EMA more authority if the weather gets really bad.
“It triggers certain actions,” he said. “It puts everyone on notice to follow the EMA directives.”
Ecker said he requested the local emergency declaration because of the anticipated dangerous cold temperatures.
“It’s going to be worse this weekend,” he said. “We’re supposed to get more snow off and on through Wednesday.”
Ecker said EMA has opened three warming centers in Anderson at The Christian Center, Salvation Army and Main Street Church of God during the day.
He stressed that motorists should drive slow and make sure the windows in their vehicles are cleared.
“It’s not worth it to slide off the road and get a tow bill,” Ecker said.
People should limit outdoor activities during the cold weather, he advised.
Motorists should make sure their vehicles are mechanically sound before traveling and people should have blankets, a candle, water and food in their vehicles if they get stranded and are waiting for assistance, Ecker said.
