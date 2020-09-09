ANDERSON — Less than four years after Madison County opened the new minimum security and work release facilities, the buildings are experiencing mold problems.
Tia Baker, assistant director of the Madison County Community Corrections Complex, requested a new money appropriation of $104,405 for repairs.
The Madison County Council Tuesday approved $50,000.
Baker said the problems started in the minimum security facility in 2018 and have continued through the past two years.
Baker said when the facilities were constructed the architectural specifics called for sheet rock and a vinyl liner instead of wooden boards and dry wall.
She said the first repair to one of three bathrooms in the dormitory was considered an emergency.
Baker said it cost $55,430 to make repairs in one of the three bathrooms in the building.
She said currently the minimum security facility is not using the bathrooms in all three dormitories.
Councilman Jerry Alexander said the problem is mold in the bathrooms.
“The building is less than 6 years old,” he said. “We should go after the contractor’s insurance to pay for the repairs.”
Alexander also asked if the county’s liability insurance could be used to cover a portion of the repair costs.
Baker said since the minimum security, work release and dispatch center were all designed by the same company (Pyramid Architecture) the county could be facing similar problems in all the facilities.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the problem at the three facilities and the asbestos remediation work at the Madison County Government Center were all overseen by Pyramid Architecture.
The Madison County work release center was opened in December 2015 at a cost of $1.1 million.
The Dispatch Center and Emergency Management Agency offices building opened in October 2016 at a cost of $1.2 million.
The minimum security facility opened in December 2016 at a cost of $1.6 million.
Madison County borrowed $3.9 million through a five-year loan to pay for all three facilities.
The final loan payment is due next July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.