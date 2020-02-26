ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board is scrambling to determine exactly how the May 5 primary will be conducted.
The Election Board announced last month its intention to implement a switch to vote centers in time for the primary.
The County Council has already approved a resolution to make Madison County a vote center county.
The deadline to approve the county's vote center proposal and file it with the Indiana State Election Board is March 5.
If the vote center proposal is not approved by Tuesday, the primary will be conducted at 111 precinct polling sites instead of 28 voting centers. It will cost an estimated $850,000 to purchase additional paper ballot voting machines.
In November, the commissioners approved a 10-year lease with Star Bank of $976,995 to purchase 170 new paper ballot voting machines, in anticipation of implementing the fewer vote centers in the 2020 election cycle.
This week, the Madison County commissioners didn’t vote on a similar resolution and declined to set a special meeting for Monday.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said Wednesday that the Election Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to vote on adopting the vote center plan.
The 30-day public comment window on the vote center plan ends Sunday.
“We have not gotten many public comments,” Pratt said. “We did get some after the commissioners decided not to vote on the proposal.
Pratt said if the vote center plan is adopted the county would receive refurbished electronic poll books from Elections Systems & Software at no cost. She said the county would pay $50,000 for implementation.
Commissioner John Richwine said he will request a special meeting to consider the vote center resolution.
“It would be in the best interest of the community,” he said. “We have been discussing vote centers since last July.”
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said state law covering vote centers doesn’t require the county council or commissioners approving a specific plan.
He said the resolution to adopt vote centers has to indicate there is a plan.
Pratt said the Election Board will have to discuss a backup plan for the primary if the vote center plan is not adopted.
“I think that is most likely,” Pratt said of a backup plan. “We will have to consolidate a lot of precincts or purchase more machines.”
With the primary two months away, she said, it puts the county in a “tight spot."
Pratt said the county purchased 170 paper ballot voting machines last July following discussions with the commissioners and County Council.
“I thought we were all on the same page,” she said. “If the commissioners would have indicated a month ago they wouldn’t pass the vote center proposal we would have ordered more machines.”
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said the vote center plan should have been put in place for last November’s municipal election.
She also wants to see what action the Election Board takes before voting on any resolution.
“I’m for vote centers,” she said. “But not in a presidential election year.”
Gaskill said she didn’t know where the county would come up with the additional funding.
“My concern is, we don’t want problems like we’ve seen in Iowa,” she said. “I’m open to the idea if they (Election Board) can say how they will handle any hiccups.”
Pratt said there is no comparison between the vote centers plan for Madison County and the Iowa caucus voting problem.
“They used an app,” she said of Iowa. “It’s not comparing apples to apples.”
