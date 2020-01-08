ANDERSON — Madison County has filed an appeal of the decision to issue a preliminary injunction concerning the Madison County commissioner districts for the 2020 election.
County attorney Jonathan Hughes filed the motion to appeal the issuance of the preliminary injunction by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem on Tuesday.
Hughes also filed a motion to stay the effectiveness of the preliminary injunction during the appeal process.
He wants the court to rule on the motion to stay the preliminary injunction by noon Thursday.
Hughes said Wednesday that the Indiana Court of Appeals automatically has jurisdiction. He said any hearings on the appeal will be before the appellate court and not in Madison County.
“We are in the process of asking a panel of the appellate courts to stay the trial court’s order on an emergency and expedited basis,” Hughes said in an email.
Clem granted the preliminary injunction sought in a complaint brought by Wesley Likens and Kevin Sipe. They were contesting the new district boundaries implemented by the Madison County Board of Commissioners in October.
The preliminary injunction states that filing for the May 5 primary will be based on the traditional commissioner districts that have been in place for several decades. Filing for the primary began Wednesday.
In their complaint, Likens and Sipe alleged the commissioners violated state statute by splitting Anderson Township into the three districts. Attorney Bryce Owens said it was possible through the new district boundaries that all three commissioners could reside in the city of Anderson.
The county maintains the change in the districts were to make them more equal in population for representation.
In his motion for the stay of the preliminary injunction, Hughes wrote that state statute assigns redistricting authority to the commissioners.
“Including authority to determine necessity to divide townships,” he wrote.
In the preliminary injunction, Clem noted the commissioners didn’t clearly state the necessity of splitting Anderson Township as required by state statute.
Hughes said in his motion that the current commissioner districts have a population deviation of over 120%, which makes them unconstitutional.
Clem wrote that the ordinance creating the new districts changed them in a dramatic way.
“The old boundaries that existed for decades guaranteed that urban and rural citizens had a voice in county government,” the preliminary injunction reads. “Under the newly proposed ordinance there could conceivably be three commissioners chosen from downtown Anderson, thereby completely eliminating the voice of rural Madison County citizens in the executive branch of local government.”
The judge wrote that Anderson Township was divided with no showing or finding of “necessity” as required by state statute.
“The harm to the citizens of Madison County in using the previous boundaries pending the resolution of the issues in the case is minimal,” the preliminary injunction reads.
