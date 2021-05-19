ANDERSON — The Town of Summitville is requesting an upgrade to the railroad crossings in the northern Madison County community.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Monday the town officials are wanting the three railroad crossings on the Norfolk & Southern route upgraded to include lights and crossing arms.
Bastin said the railroad would pay the costs of upgrading the crossings on Mill Street and Walnut Street if the county would close the crossing on Main Street to the north of the town.
Bastin said it would affect six residences.
The Madison County Commissioners approved Bastin to continue to have conversations with the railroad to upgrade the crossings.
In February, Merle D Rife, 77, died at the Mill Street crossing when the truck he was driving was struck by a train.
The commissioners also accepted the recommendation of Bastin to deny a request from Arbor Homes to connect the Huntzinger Farms subdivision with the existing Lantern Meadows addition.
Arbor Homes wanted to connect the next phase of the Huntzinger Farms subdivision through a street running through Lantern Meadows.
Bastin said the request came from the Town of Pendleton and it’s believed Arbor Homes has received approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation for access from Ind. 9.
“We are with the concept,” she said. “But I believe it doesn’t make sense.”
Bastin said it’s possible a pedestrian connection could be made between the two communities in the future.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said earlier this month the proposal once completed will have 825 residential units in Huntzinger Farms.
“There would be significant traffic through Lantern Meadows,” he said. “There is also a long standing drainage issue.
“It would be routing traffic to a major subdivision through a smaller residential subdivision,” Newman said.
At the time county officials said they would only consider the request if Arbor Homes would be willing to pay for an upgrade to the Lantern Meadows streets and drainage system.
