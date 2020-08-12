ANDERSON — Madison County’s commissioners have been given additional time to work through the process to pay for highway department equipment owed to two local companies.
A special 7 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners expected to address the payment for the equipment was canceled.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of Commissioners, canceled the meeting Wednesday afternoon and, in an email message, said that Stoops Freightliner and Bendle’s Lawn Equipment had agreed to provide the county with additional time to resolve the process to pay for the equipment.
Gaskill on Monday requested information concerning the bid specifications, the date of purchase, who authorized the purchase and when the three trucks were delivered.
She wanted the information by Wednesday.
“I want to thank them both for working with me on this,” Gaskill said of the two local companies. “We will need our attorney to assist us with that process.
“Based on state law, the process will take a minimum of 14 days once our attorney gets started,” she wrote.
The commissioners have been operating without an attorney for several months since the Madison County Council denied funding to pay the outstanding bills.
At Tuesday evening’s meeting, the County Council approved $120,000 to pay a portion of the funds owed to Indianapolis law firm Bose McKinney & Evans.
Council President Pete Heuer said he hoped the commissioners would use $20,000 of those funds to retain the law firm for two months.
The council indicated it was willing to provide the funding to pay Bose McKinney & Evans for the remainder of 2020 and to pay the outstanding bills.
“The council authorized payment of all outstanding claims out of various accounts,” Gaskill said in her email. “Once our attorney is paid and we have an appropriation for the legal work on this going forward, we can get started on the process.”
The two local companies have not been paid for three new trucks and lawn equipment for several months.
After no action was taken Monday, Stan Eisenhooth, general manager of Stoops Freightliner, said if the issue wasn’t resolved, the company would repossess the trucks on Thursday.
The two companies are owed $585,000.
Gaskill and Commissioner Mike Phipps could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The county is purchasing the equipment through a lease purchase agreement with Star Bank.
The county received bids on the trucks last year, according to County Auditor Rick Gardner.
Heuer said the council’s attorney, Ted Nolting, reviewed all the documents pertaining to the purchases.
“He reviewed all the documents and was willing to sign the opinion of counsel letter for the bank,” he said. “I believe everything was done properly.”
