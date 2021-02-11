ANDERSON – The Madison County Highway Department is battling snow drifts on roads in the northern part of the county Thursday.
“It’s a nightmare,” Scott Harless, superintendent of the Highway Department said. “The roads are drifting shut in the northern part of the county because the wind has not died down.”
Harless said the county highway crews worked through the night in an effort to keep the roads passable.
“In places the wind is drifting the roads closed as quickly as we can clear them,” he said.
Harless said roads in the southern part of the county are in good shape, but are slicks in spot.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said city crews worked through the night because of the continued snowfall and winds.
He said the main streets are in good shape.
“We’ll continue to work,” Eicks said.
It appeared motorists heeded the warnings of officials to drive slow Wednesday night and into the Thursday morning hours as accident reports were relatively sparse.
Madison County reported seven property damage accidents, two personal injury accidents, one road hazard call and two calls to assist motorists.
Madison County Central Dispatch reported a property damage accident at 11:16 p.m. at County Road 825 West and Ind. 32 at Lapel.
There was a personal injury accident at 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday.
Property damage accidents were reported on Ind. 67 in Pendleton, Interstate 69, College Drive and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning.
