ANDERSON – The Madison County Highway Department has been working for three straight days in an effort to keep county roads open.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Highway Department, said Monday that the county received an additional two inches of snow on Sunday.
“The wind never let up,” Harless said. “We’re working on clearing the roads that have been drifting mostly north of Ind. 128.
“There is a lot of drifting mostly on the east/west county roads,” he said. “All the main roads south of 800 North have been cleared.”
Harless said some of the secondary roads are snow covered and slick in spots.
He said with the sun breaking through the cloud cover the highway department is treating the intersections.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said local agencies have responded since Saturday to 23 reports of property damage accidents, 5 personal injury accidents and 18 motorists in need of assistance.
Mellinger said there were no serious personal injury accidents and the calls for assistance were mainly for slide-offs.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Monday that the city street department cleared the secondary roads on Sunday.
“All the main streets are good,” he said. “We’re making sure the main streets are staying clear.”
Eicks said the city will place salt on any hills and intersections that become slick because of the warming temperatures Monday.
