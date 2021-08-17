ANDERSON — Madison County has taken the next step in the process to redraw the districts following the 2020 census.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday signed an engagement letter with the Indianapolis law firm of Kroger Gardis & Regas to oversee redistricting of the three commissioner districts and four Madison County Council districts.
The commissioner districts were redrawn in 2019 prior to the release of the 2020 census figures that were distributed to the state this month.
The redistricting for the next decade, starting in 2022, includes the four district seats on the county council. There are three at-large seats on the council, in which all county residents cast votes.
The county council earlier this month approved $35,000 for the redistricting work.
John Richwine, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said $5,000 is for the mapping and $30,000 for legal fees.
He said the law firm will hire the consultant that develops the new district maps.
The law firm does the preliminary legal work and creates the necessary resolutions and ordinances.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill asked why County Attorney Jeff Graham does not do the legal work.
Graham said his office lacks the manpower and expertise when it comes to redistricting.
The new district maps are expected to be completed by November.
In other business
IT director Lisa Cannon requested the commissioners adopt an ordinance to require mandatory training for employees to protect the computer network.
Cannon said the IT department sent out a “fishing” email and more than 100 people made the network accessible by opening the email.
“We need the mandatory training to protect the network,” she said. “We don’t want to deal with another ransomware attack.”
In 2016, the county paid a ransom when the system was attacked by ransomware. The county the same year started saving data to an offsite server.
The commissioners also plan to hire American Legal Publishing of Cincinnati to codify all the county ordinances, which Richwine said haven't been codified in many years.
American Legal Publishing will create a book of county ordinances, including zoning and buildings for a cost of $20,375.
The ordinance codification can be updated on an annual basis.
The process is expected to take up to one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.